KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Santa Train will return for its 81st run on Saturday, November 18.

The Santa Train, an annual holiday tradition, is known for delivering over 15 tons of toys, gifts and winter accessories to hundreds of families.

“We are honored to once again bring the Santa Train to life and share in the joy of the holiday season,” said Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX. “I had the privilege of riding last year’s Santa Train and was able to see firsthand how beloved this tradition is by CSX employees, community members and volunteers alike, and we are looking forward to another year of serving the Appalachia area.

The train will follow its usual 110-mile route for 2023, stopping at 13 locations across Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Sponsors for the 2023 Santa Train include CSX, Appalachian Power, Food City, Kingsport Chamber and Soles4Souls.

Attendees are asked to follow Team Santa Train on social media for updates, route information and more.