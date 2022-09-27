KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train returns to the track on Saturday, Nov. 19 for its 80th year.

The holiday tradition sees that children across Appalachia experience the magic brought on by the holiday season with toys and goodies. The 2022 event originally was going to follow drive-thru schedules brought on by the pandemic in 2020; however, support from sponsors and communities allowed organizers to bring back the Santa Train that generations of children have enjoyed.

“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”

CSX is one of multiple Santa Train sponsors; others include Food City, Kingsport Chamber, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.

The train makes its way through Appalachia in a 110-mile route with stops in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee to distribute over 15 tons of toys and other items to families. It begins in Shelby Yard, Kentucky and ends in Kingsport. Further details regarding the route will be announced at a later date.