Santa Train arrives at the Santa Depot in Downtown Kingsport’s Centennial Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The rain did not stop hundreds of people flocking to downtown Kingsport for the arrival of the Santa Train.

The Santa Train arrived in Kingsport, Tennessee, after starting in Kentucky and winding through Virginia.

Live performances, inflatables, reindeer, food trucks, kids activities, kids mini-train rides, and more greeted Santa as he disembarked.

This year’s festivities happen in conjunction with the 77th annual Santa Train.

Marty Stuart performs at the Santa Depot

Watch live footage of the festivities here:

