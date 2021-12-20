Santa to distribute treat bags in Greeneville on Christmas Eve

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) -- A missing person poster shared by a Roanoke nonprofit may have been the clue that helped Virginia investigators get one step closer to identifying the fourth victim of a man authorities are calling the "shopping cart killer."

A flyer of 48-year-old Stephanie Harrison of Redding, Calif., is the reason why Fairfax County investigators are heading to California to gather DNA samples.