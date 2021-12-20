Santa to distribute treat bags in Greeneville on Christmas Eve

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Man in Red has a busy scheduled planned throughout Greeneville on Christmas Eve.
The Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association will help Santa Claus deliver Christmas treat bags on Friday, Dec. 24.
The jolly fellow will ride on the fire engine and hand out goodies at the following locations:
- 10 a.m. — Greeneville Housing Authority on Ross Boulevard
- 10:15 a.m. — Twin Oaks Village Apartments on Arnold Road
- 10:25 a.m. — Hidden Oaks Apartments on West Summer Street
- 10:35 a.m. — Crestview Terrace Apartments on the 70 truck route
- Greeneville housing Authority on Price Lane
- 11 a.m. — Kirk Drive, Wesley Avenue and Floral Street
- 11:15 a.m. —George Clem School
- 11:30 a.m. — Highland School
- 11:40 a.m. — Wesley Heights Park on Locust Street
- 11:50 a.m. — Corner of Housley Avenue and Biddle Street
- noon — Heatherwood Apartments on Lafayette Street
- 12:10 p.m. — Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street