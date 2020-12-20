Santa Squad: Local first responders team up to spread holiday cheer

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department and the Unicoi County Police Department joined forces to host the Unicoi Santa Squad toy drive.

Santa Squad, Unicoi VFD, and Police teamed up to help 47 families with food, and handout toys to 101 kids this holiday season! Full story tonight on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/qBgxq5swQl — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) December 20, 2020

The event launch was an effort to ensure no child went without presents this holiday season and was organized within three weeks.

Nearly 100 children from 47 families received gifts at Sunday’s event, including a turkey along with groceries and toys.

News Channel 11 spoke with Unicoi Fire Department Capt. Robert Taylor, who said the agencies had hoped to make a big of a difference as they could within their communities.

“These are over 100 kids that are going to have a Christmas present now, and the 47 families that are going to have a Christmas meal; that means a tremendous amount to us,” Taylor said. “We are community servants to begin with, and this is a great service that we have accomplished right now.”

The event was drive-thru to promote social distancing and safety measures.