Washington County, Tennessee commissioners authorize Santa’s arrival

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The jolly fellow himself cleared his busy schedule to make a special appearance in Monday night’s Washington County, Tennessee commissioners meeting.

Santa Claus presented his case in the virtual meeting asking board members to allow Saint Nick permission to make his landings in Washington County on Christmas Eve.

The board passed the motion unanimously, authorizing Santa’s arrival, and advise community members ensure their chimneys are clear on Christmas Eve so Santa can make his rounds.

Santa said that he’s been very impressed with the good behavior of children this year — from wearing masks and socially distancing themselves and learning virtually.

The board approved his Christmas Eve visit to Washington County, Tennessee to spread the joy and Christmas spirit during the time the community needs it most.