Santa ditches the sleigh for a helicopter at Northeast State Community College

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Guests were able to stop by and get their picture taken with Santa Claus and helicopters at Northeast State Community College in Blountville on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the College’s Aviation Technology program and was held between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m.

“If was just something I thought of a couple of years ago, I said ‘how fun would it be?’ Because when I was this age I had nowhere to go in aviation, much less get close and personal with a helicopter and I just want to open that up to children in this area,” said Director of Aviation at Northeast State Community College Richard Blevins.

The program’s facility is located at 971 Hangar Road in Blountville, Tennessee.