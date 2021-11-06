Santa Clause makes a stop at Bristol’s Bass Pro Shops

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Clause made the trip from the north pole down to Bristol, Tennessee riding in on an off-road vehicle.

The retailer was transformed from a regular store into a “Christmas village” that provided fun and games for the entire family.

Also in attendance was the West Ridge marching band, elves handing out chocolate, cookies and more.

During the Santa’s Wonderland event, Mr. Clause was available for free photos and to take present requests in a letter box that will be sent back to the north pole.

In addition to the treats, music and photos, attendees were also able to participate in games and crafts.

The event began at 5 p.m. and the holiday fun will last through Christmas Eve.