KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you are a Kingsport resident remember to drop off your letters to Santa Claus before Dec. 14.

Letters for Santa will be accepted at the V.O. Dobyns Senior Complex if placed in a special box near the gym.

You can also mail your letters if you so choose, just make sure that they are addressed to 301 Louis Street in Kingsport.

Most importantly, don’t forget to include a return address so that Santa can reply.