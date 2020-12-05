Santa Claus in town: Santa makes appearances at Chuckey Depot Train Museum

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Santa Claus has been making his rounds around the Tri-Cities before Christmas Day arrives.

The jolly gift-giver was spotted at Chuckey Depot Train Museum Saturday picking up Christmas wish lists from youngsters.

News Channel 11’s Photojournalist Andy Jackson stopped to say hello to Santa, who said he will be making appearances at the train museum for the next two Saturdays, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, from noon until 3 p.m.

Come down to the Chucky Railroad Museum and you’ll have the opportunity to see Santa and tell him what you want for Christmas! He’ll be here till 3pm today and the next two weekends 12-3pm or till the last child had their Christmas Wish heard! @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/CTZBSqykRf — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) December 5, 2020

Santa maintains social distancing guidelines, but is still available to gather every child’s Christmas wish.

For more information, follow the Chuckey Depot Museum on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com