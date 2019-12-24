Santa Claus helps Greeneville Fire Dept. deliver annual treat bags

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A special guest came down from the North Pole to help the Greeneville Fire Department deliver their annual treat bags across town.

Santa accompanied the firefighters on the engine and made stops all across Greeneville on Christmas Eve.







GFD tells News Channel 11 that approximately 1,000 treat bags were handed out on Tuesday.

Some of the destinations along the delivery route included the Greeneville Housing Authority, Twin Oaks Village Apartments, Highland School, Heatherwood Apartments and other spots.