Santa Claus helps Greeneville Fire Department carry on decades-long tradition

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Greeneville residents can recall the fire department delivering Christmas treats as early as 1955.

“That’s unconfirmed,” Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Price said, “but we know at least 60 years we’ve been doing this.”

At least 60 years of spreading joy to their community.

“It’s amazing that it has continued that long,” Price said. “It was just one of those – they saw a need and decided that they thought they could fill that void there.”

This is Price’s 17th Christmas Eve treat run and not all have been as sunny and warm as Friday.

“We’ve weathered a lot of storms here,” he said. “Today we’ve got good weather, but we’ve been out here in the snow, rain – a little bit of everything”

But, even after almost 20 years of parading goodies around to Greeneville residents, he said there are some that have even more experience than him.

“We’ll see people today that were receiving treat bags years ago that now have grandchildren they’re bringing to see Santa and get a treat bag,” he said. “So, it’s pretty amazing.”

Reverend Dr. Robin Arnett has lived in Greeneville for nearly 40 years and finds a new joy every year, as the kids meet Santa Claus.

“They were so excited,” Arnett said. “Because they know, there he is. That spirit, that magic. That’s what it is, that magic.”

She said the number of children in the neighborhood has decreased, but it doesn’t make this tradition any less meaningful.

“You can feel it – they’re not doing it because they have to, they’re doing it because they want to,” she said. “If you want to do something and make somebody feel good – that’s what’s important with Christmas.”

“It’s pretty great and I truly believe that this is what everyone needs every year,” Sylvia Hunt said. “It just lightens the mood and makes everyone feel better.”

For the firefighters, the effort comes from a deep sense of gratitude.

“The community really supports the fire department and the city in general,” Price said. “It’s just a small way to give back to those who support us.”

Price and the other firefighters look forward to delivering more treat bags to the community next year, and hopefully, for years to come.

“Let’s hope it just keeps continuing on, for 60 more,” he said.