Santa Claus delivers $100 gift cards to kids via helicopter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Santa Claus decided to take the helicopter instead of the sleigh to make a stop in Johnson City on Thursday.

Santa delivered $100 gift cards to 65 kids at Rise Up, a faith-based youth mentoring program.

The gift cards were thanks to Summit Leadership and other donors.

“In a year that’s been tough with COVID and 2020 and all the complications, we’re able to do something unique and different that is going to be very beneficial,” said Alan Bracken with InsideTrack WOW Foundation. “We’re just happy to be able to do it, happy to be a part of it.”

A similar event is planned for next week in Kingsport.