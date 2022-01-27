Sani-Safe to clean more than 100 local police vehicles

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local businessman who owns Barnes Exterminating and Sani-Safe Germ Control is offering his time and effort to sanitize 130 vehicles for Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office.

The whole process will take Sani-Safe three days to clean all of the vehicles in the fleet.

The cleaning agent that will be used is hospital-grade, and the owner of Sani-Safe, Byron Barnes, says that it’s more than 99% effective in killing germs, viruses and bacteria including COVID-19.

“We actually apply that with electrostatic technology. So our machine puts the product out electrically charged and what that allows the particles to do is it makes them stronger than gravity. So it allows them to wrap around every surface – doorknobs, in this case, steering wheels, handles – every crack and crevice gets penetrated with the way it’s applied,” Barnes said.

Barnes says that he started Sani-Safe in 2019 before the pandemic with the goal of combating the common flu.