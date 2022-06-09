CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County presented a display of antique machines on Thursday.

The 51st annual East Tennessee Crank-Up event featured antique engines and tractors as well as working displays, a country store and handmade treats.

Every year, the event features a different manufacturer of engines. In 2022, it was ‘Sandwich Engines,’ which derive their name from their hometown of Sandwich, Illinois.

Antique enthusiasts say that it keeps getting harder and harder to maintain the machines due to the fact that getting parts to repair them is becoming more difficult.

The engines will be on display Friday and Saturday at 2045 Sciota Road near Laurels Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.