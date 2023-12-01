JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As bell ringers are out in full swing at many store locations in the Tri-Cities, the Salvation Army Johnson City Corps said its Red Kettle Campaign is on par with last year.

Aaron Scott, Business Manager of the Johnson City Salvation Army, said around $7,000 was raised on Giving Tuesday during their Kettle-a-thon phone bank event.

“Right now we’re right on par with where we were at this stage last year, but obviously we still have a long way to go to get to that finish line,” Scott said. “So we still need the community’s support and [we] appreciate that.”

Funds are also coming in from companies and groups that are matching kettle donations.

“Companies and groups can get their logo on signs at the kettle and they make a donation to help supplement the money that comes into the kettle,” Scott said. “It gives them a chance to promote their business and it helps us work towards that $215,000 goal.”

Scott said they also appreciate people volunteering to ring bells.

“Everyone is so nice and so giving,” Dawn Taylor, a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army said.”This is my favorite time of year. It’s just a fun time to say Merry Christmas and just well-wishes to everybody as they come by and have conversation with them. It’s wonderful to watch them give and watch the children give. I teach. That’s always wonderful to see children giving.”

Taylor has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army for many years. She said she has seen many donations so far.

“Even sometimes if somebody hesitates for a moment, they’ll come back or maybe walk out to the car with their parcels and then put those away and then come back,” Taylor said. “I just see a lot of giving and a lot of people saying they hope that the kettle is filled. One gentleman came by tonight and said, [he] cannot walk by one of these kettles and not put something in it.”

On Thursday, the Salvation Army hosted its first Night of Hope for Angel Tree Families.

Scott said the need for assistance has risen this year as the Angel Tree program has grown by about 15%.

“We have about our last 150 or 200 tags that are out on the trees,” Scott said. “We still have children and families that are in need of being adopted. You can also go to our website and click the sign up for an Angel, and we can actually send that to you electronically. “

The Red Kettle Campaign continues through Dec. 23.

The Salvation Army still encourages people to sign up to be bell ringers.

“Anyone who’s interested in volunteering can sign up at registertoring.com and they can put in their zip code and find a location and a time that works for them,” Scott said.