Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign kicks off Saturday

(WJHL) — Soon, the familiar sound of ringing bells will be heard outside of stores across the region.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign kicks off Saturday.

The campaign raises funds for the Angel Tree program, emergency financial assistance programs, and providing shelter.

The Salvation Army has set a regional fundraising goal of $450,000 for this year’s campaign.

“We’re always overwhelmed by the compassion and generosity of the community,” said Capt. Antwann Yocum of the Salvation Army. “So, as the red kettle campaign kicks off and you start seeing the kettles throughout, we’re just thankful.”

Bell ringers will be outside of stores through Christmas Eve.

Volunteers will be required to wear face masks, social distance, and clean kettles regularly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Those wishing donate will also have contactless options like Apple Pay and Google Pay.