JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army of the Tri-Cities kicks off its annual Kettle-a-thon on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m.

News Channel 11 partnered with the Salvation Army to host the all-day telethon event at Firehouse Restaurant on West Walnut Street. Proceeds raised will go directly to the community.

To donate, call 423-342-3950. Online donations are also accepted here.