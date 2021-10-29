Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program has begun

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While most of us are gearing up for Halloween and Thanksgiving, the Salvation Army is making preparations for Christmas.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Salvation Army launched its annual Angel Tree program that provides Christmas gifts to children in need around the region.

For those unfamiliar with the program, and who want to participate, first you need to locate an Angel Tree near you, pick an angel on the tree, which is representative of a child around the area and go shopping with the list provided by the angel. You will then return the gifts to the place where you adopted your angel.

You can locate an Angel Tree by using the locator tool on the salvation Army website.

Angel Trees are located all around the Tri-Cities including at the Mall of Johnson City, and Burke’s Outlet located inside the Kingsport Pavilion Shopping Center on East Stone Drive.

If you are unable to get out and find an Angel Tree, don’t worry because there are still ways to help provide kids with a Merry Christmas.

Walmart and The Salvation Army have teamed up to provide online shopping opportunities. A Salvation Army wishlist will provide wanted items that can be purchased online and shipped directly to the Salvation Army store of your choice.

For more information about the Angel Tree program, The Salvation Army or other ways that you can help visit the Salvation Army’s website, or log on to WJHL.com and click on the community tab at the top of the screen, and select Angel Tree from the dropdown menu.