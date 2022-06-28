JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army announced that Captains Benny and Crystal Carringer will be the new leaders at the Johnson City location.

Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations every three to five years. The Carringers are leaders from Henderson, Kentucky, where they served in programs and provided services to the Henderson Salvation Army.

The Tri-Cities is familiar to the couple, however, as they both helped in Bristol and Kingsport over a decade ago. Benny and Crystal were commissioned as Salvation Army Officers in 2012 and have also served in various West Virginia locations.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of Johnson City and discover the many opportunities for ministry here,” said Benny. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

He told News Channel 11 that since the couple’s return, they have been working nonstop to connect those in need with the necessary resources.

“We arrived last Sunday, and we’ve hit the ground running, just to continue providing the necessary services the Salvation Army offers to our community to make it a better place to not only live and work but a better place to help those who are in crisis mode and less fortunate,” he said.

The couple will be responsible for church programs and social services.

For more information on programs and services available at The Salvation Army call (423) 926-2101 or visit www.SalvationArmyJohnsonCity.org.