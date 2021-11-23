Salvation Army to host Kettle-a-thon Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Salvation Army of Johnson City will host its annual Kettle-a-thon.

The all-day telethon will be held at Firehouse Restaurant in Johnson City. To donate, call 423-342-3950.

News Channel 11 will provide coverage throughout the day of the donation drive. Funds raised help those in need by benefiting programs like the Angel Tree and providing the Salvation Army with the means to provide food and shelter to those less fortunate.

To donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, click here or look under the Community tab on WJHL.com.