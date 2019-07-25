Salvation Army Thrift Store moves storefront, sees decrease in customers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army Family Thrift in Johnson City says it’s seeing a decrease in customers.

The possible reason – the recent move to a new location within the last month.

The nonprofit organization is now located at the old Food Lion location at 1420 East Main Street.

Since opening there, management says the decrease in customers is hurting their bottom line.

“Without the income here at the store, we will not be able to continue the services that we have been doing in the community since 1910,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant Antwann Yocum

The thrift store will hold a grand re-opening next month on August 10.