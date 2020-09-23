Salvation Army taking applications for families in need of Christmas assistance in Kingsport area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is making appointments for those who believe they will be in need this Christmas season to apply for help.

Anyone in the Kingsport area who thinks they will need assistance with food and toys is asked to call the local office to schedule an interview.

Families can make appointments for Christmas Assistance by calling (423) 246-6671 during office hours before September 30.

“Christmas is our busiest time of the year,” said Major Joseph May in a release. “Our wish is that there wouldn’t be one child who doesn’t have a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning nor one family who won’t enjoy Christmas dinner.”

The Salvation Army assisted more than 1,750 families in the Greater Kingsport Area in 2019.

“We hope that those who receive these gifts will see them not just as material assistance but that they will see them as expressions of God’s love for them at Christmas,” said May.

For more information, click here.