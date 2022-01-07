Salvation Army served thousands in Tri-Cities during the holiday season

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army, which is known for holding its Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaign events during the holiday season, was able to help thousands around the Tri-Cities this past holiday season.

The organization announced that during the holidays they were able to serve more than 2,800 through the Angel Tree program, raise $444,000 through their Red Kettle campaign and give away more than 2,000 food boxes to those in need through the area.

In addition, the Salvation Army helped 15 people find permanent housing and stopped 30 from being evicted or losing access to utilities where they live.

The money that the organization raised will help them provide services during cold weather such as offering warm places for those in need to sleep.

“We serve some warm coffee and give everyone a place to stay,” said Social Service Director Bobbi Love. “The earliest we try to get people in is between 5 and 6 and they can stay until about 7, 8 in the morning.”

You can support by donating or volunteering your time. More information can be found on the Salvation Army’s Tri-Cities website.