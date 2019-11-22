Salvation Army seeking volunteers for Angel Tree program, Red Kettle campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers and loving donations for those in need this holiday season.

According to releases from the Salvation Army, the Angel Tree Program will have four locations set up in the Johnson City area.

Angel Trees can be found at:

The Mall at Johnson City

Walmart on Brown’s Mill in Johnson City

Walmart on Market Street in Johnson City

Walmart on Over Mountain Drive in Elizabethton

The Angel Trees are decorated with paper angels that represent children who would not receive Christmas presents without the program.

1100 angels were reportedly adopted in Johnson City in 2018, and the Salvation Army is hoping to reach 1700 this year.

Gifts from the Angel Tree Program will be distributed on December 18 at the National Guard Armory and at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on December 21.

Volunteers for the Angel Tree Program are needed, and registration is available online by clicking here.

The Red Kettle Campaign is also returning to the Tri-Cities, so you can expect to see bellringers at stores around the area.

Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign allow the Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support for people in need.

“In order to meet our 2019 goal of $160,000.00, we have several companies in the Tri-Cities who are sponsoring an area-wide Red Kettle Match day. On the three Fridays after Thanksgiving, companies like Mitch Cox Companies, Blackburn, Childers, & Steagall, Ballad Health, and WJHL Channel 11 have joined with The Salvation Army in the Tri-Cities to match every dollar donated up to $10,000.00,” said Lieutenant Antwann Yocum, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Johnson City.

To volunteer for the Red Kettle Campaign, click here.

Donations can be made online by visiting the Johnson City Salvation Army’s website.

For more information about the organization, call 423-926-2101.