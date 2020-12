JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army is serving food inside for the first time since March.

Due to the pandemic, meals have been packaged and distributed outside of the Johnson City location for the past nine months.

But recent cold weather led the Salvation Army to resume indoor dining.

Only 19 people are allowed inside at time, giving them about half an hour to eat.

Salvation Army workers then clean the area and prepare for the next group to come in.