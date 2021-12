JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Salvation Army reached its fundraising goal for its annual Kettle-a-thon.

The goal was $50,000.

Funds raised will help those in need by benefiting programs like the Angel Tree and provide the Salvation Army with the means to provide food and shelter to those in need.

To donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, click here.