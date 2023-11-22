JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is asking for bell ringers and benevolent hearts as two of the organization’s annual programs return for the holiday season.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is the non-profit’s second-largest fundraiser, according to Captain Benny Carringer of the Salvation Army of Johson City.

“In order to continue to provide those essential programs of utility assistance, food assistance, rental assistance, eviction prevention, that’s what this money goes for,” Carringer said.

Carringer said 88 cents out of every dollar donated to the Red Kettle Campaign stays in the Johnson City community. The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer bell ringers to work two-hour shifts.

Bell ringing began Friday and runs through Dec. 23, with bell ringers at their stations from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The Salvation Army has a goal of $500,000 for the entire Tri-Cities region during the 33-day campaign. As part of that goal, the Salvation Army of Johnson is aiming to raise $215,000.

To sign up as a bell ringer, click here and select the nearest Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Trees are also still up throughout the Tri-Cities to help provide gifts to children in need. The drop-off for Angel Tree gifts is at Dawn of Hope, Inc. at 500 E Oakland Avenue, Johnson City.

Carringer said more than 4,000 Tri-Cities children are signed up as Angel Tree recipients, with 2,000 in Johnson City alone. The Angel Trees are located at area Walmarts and the Mall at Johnson City.

“It’s one of the most rewarding times of the year,” Carringer said. “When you think of seeing the iconic Red Kettles out giving to those and then the Angel Trees at different locations across the Tri-Cities and even in Johnson City, seeing those tags and knowing that you’re going to provide hope for a family, you’re going to provide Christmas for a child who may not be having the best Christmas and you’re going to make it the best that it can be for them that year.”