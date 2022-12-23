JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Shelters across the Tri-Cities are opening their doors as cold weather approaches.

The Salvation Army, which has shelters in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, issued a white flag Thursday, allowing non-residents to take stay overnight at their shelters.

Brian Rumbsy isn’t a shelter resident but he’s stayed at the Salvation Army Shelter in Kingsport during white flag nights before. He checked in Thursday night to avoid the record-low temperatures set to hit the Tri-Cities starting early Friday.

“I’ll be here through the whole storm,” Rumsby told News Channel 11. “It’s gonna be real cold out.”

The shelter is expecting to host over 20 additional people overnight plus their 20 usual residents. They’ll also host a warming shelter during the day, keeping the shelter in operation for 24 hours. Staff are expecting 70 people during the day.

Staff member Regina Strickland said they’ll need extra food and blankets to meet demand.

“If you always have a little extra, just remember this is this time of the year to do for others,” Strickland told News Channel 11. “Maybe drop off a blanket.”

Strickland says this weekend, starting Thursday night and running until Monday, will be the longest the shelter has stayed open continuously.

“This is a long stretch for us,” Strickland said. “We don’t want them out there freezing to death because that’s literally what would happen in these temperatures.”

Staff are doing their part to keep the shelter running, working double shifts in some cases.

“We have one gentleman here right now who’s going to work four in the afternoon until eight in the morning,” Strickland said.

Rumsby says he’s grateful for the opportunity to have somewhere warm and safe to stay.

“The Salvation Army, they do a good thing by letting people stay here. They help the homeless are good for the community.”