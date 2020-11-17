Salvation Army of Kingsport to serve Thanksgiving meals to the hungry

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport will provide a Thanksgiving dinner to those who may not have food of their own.

The Salvation Army announced Tuesday that dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at its location at 505 Dale Street.

“We provide a noontime meal to anyone who is hungry 365 days per year. But on Thanksgiving we try to make it extra special by serving turkey with all the fixings,” Major Joseph May, corps officer of The Salvation Army in Kingsport, said in a news release. “This has become an annual tradition which our community looks forward to and is well-attended and supported.”

Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be in place. As a result, seating will be limited for those wishing to dine-in, but carry-out meals will be available for those who don’t want to wait.

The Salvation Army will also provide up to 100 Thanksgiving food boxes for those unable to prepare their own meal at home.

“We want to make sure everyone has something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving,” May said.

The Thanksgiving dinner and food boxes are made possible through community donations and the Times-News Rescue Fund. Donations can be sent online or mailed to Post Office Box 2280, Kingsport, TN, 37662. Those interested in volunteering should call 423-246-6671.