Salvation Army of Johnson City preparing for ‘white flag’ status this weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With bitter cold temperatures expected across the region this weekend, The Salvation Army of Johnson City’s Center of Hope shelter will be extending its hours.

Director of Social Services Bobbi Love says the need for shelter has increased since last winter. Love estimates that the shelter is providing for about 25 people per night while in “white flag” status.

“So this weekend we will be doing ‘white flag’ all weekend – which means residents that are homeless can come and stay, no questions asked, overnight,” Love said. “We will set up cots and mattresses – as many as we can -to provide a warm place to sleep. They can be inside in our shelter from 6 p.m. and we’re going to extend those hours until about 8 a.m.”

Staff and volunteers will also provide blankets, scarves, gloves and a bagged breakfast to those that stay in the shelter overnight.

“We could fit probably, at max, about 30 people in our kitchen,” she said. “But, we haven’t had to turn anybody away yet.”

The shelter will also be hosting two warming stations during the day, as well.

“Typically we do [warming stations] between the hours of 1 and 4 [in the afternoon] – at 4 we start dinnertime,” she said. “So, between 1 and 4, If there’s not much going on here, we will bring people in at different times, depending on the need.”

The shelter is located at 200 Ashe Street in Johnson City.