Salvation Army looking for bell ringers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the holiday season approaching, the Salvation Army is looking for bellringers to man donation kettles outside area businesses.

It’s part of the organization’s annual Christmas Red Kettle Drive.

“Our Christmas Red Kettles are without a doubt the most prolific segment of our fund raising,” said Major Joseph May of the local Salvation Army. “Our kettle collection also generates a significant part of our social service budget.”

The Salvation Army will begin taking applications at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4 at their Corps Community Center located at 505 Dale Street in Kingsport.

“We prefer to have volunteers man our kettles, however because we don’t have enough volunteers we do have to hire a number of workers to make sure our kettles are covered,” says May.

Applicants will need to bring a photo ID and social security card to apply.

The Salvation Army expects to provide Christmas-time assistance to around 1,2000 families, including 650 children, this year.