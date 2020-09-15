Salvation Army launching Red Kettle campaign earlier this year

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Salvation Army is planning to get an early start on its annual Red Kettle campaign this year.

Lt. Antwann Yocum with the Johnson City Salvation Army says this year’s campaign will begin on Nov. 13.

Funds raised through the Red Kettle campaign go toward several initiatives, including sheltering, financial emergency assistance, and the Angel Tree program.

Yocum expects that even more families will be in need this year because of the pandemic. He says the organization is also facing a fundraising challenge and expects a decrease of 50 percent or more in donations through the Red Kettle campaign.