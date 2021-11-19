Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle campaign

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An annual holiday fundraiser that brings in thousands of dollars for those in need is now underway.

The first kettles in the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign went out Friday.

This year’s goal is to raise $450,000.

The Salvation Army says volunteer bell ringers are needed.

“These funds help support our Angel Tree program where across the region we will serve nearly 25 hundred children with Christmas gifts and provide hope on Christmas morning,” Salvation Army Capt. Antwaan Yocum said.

Those interested in volunteering should click here.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army.