JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army’s “Soup-er Bowl for the Hungry” drew a large crowd for the 26th year this Friday.

The event acts as a conversation starter about food insecurity in the Tri-Cities area.

As part of this year’s event, former East Tennessee State University Buccaneer and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith made a trip to the region.

“The Salvation Army does so many great things here in upper East Tennessee/Southwest Virginia and all over the country. But I know that the effort here that they put forth is monumental in helping people. And as human beings, we need to help each other,” said Smith.

Smith played for ETSU between 1977 and 81 and coached the Falcons from 2008 until 2014.

The event is one of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The organization says it served 28,000 meals locally last year.