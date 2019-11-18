Salvation Army hopes to spread Christmas cheer with Angel Tree Program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is once again working to help brighten Christmas morning for families in need this year through their Angel Tree program.

The Johnson City Salvation Army told News Channel 11 they have more than 1,500 children registered this year.

Their hope is to ease the burden of buying Christmas gifts for those families that are living paycheck-to-paycheck to provide for their loved ones while giving their children a Christmas to remember.

“You can imagine the joy as a child, waking up and having those gifts and knowing that you have family who love you and just having that beautiful Christmas morning,” said Salvation Army’s Lt. Bethany Yocum. “So, that’s what our hope is at the Salvation Army, just meet those needs.”

The program serves senior citizens as well. Yocum says they have almost 500 seniors registered this year.