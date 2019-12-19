Salvation Army has Angel Tree gift distribution in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is again working to help brighten Christmas morning for families in need this year through their Angel Tree program.

In Carter County, the donated gifts were distributed among those in need Wednesday.

“We have been distributing gifts and food boxes to families here in Carter County all morning,” Lt. Bethany Yocum told News Channel 11.

The Salvation Army has been distributing hundreds of gifts, gift cards and food through its Angel Tree program at the Carter County Armory today @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/UzzTwrc912 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) December 18, 2019

Yocum said the program has been able to serve over 600 children with gift boxes packed with gifts, like bikes and large dollhouses and more, as well as coats, clothes, and shoes. Every family also got a food box filled with ingredients for a nutritious Christmas dinner.

The Angel Tree program’s goal, Yocum explained, is to meet the needs of families at this time of year when they’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, struggling to figure out how to purchase Christmas gifts for kids, and to help alleviate the burden of giving children the full Christmas experience.

“Our hope is to come in and through donors that shop and adopt our angels from the trees and volunteers who help us set up and help pack and help distribute, we’re able to take that burden away from families, we’re able to provide the kids with Christmas under their tree on Christmas morning,” Yocum said. “They get to wake up and actually have gifts when they may not have otherwise. They get to have a Christmas dinner. So it’s just an opportunity to bring joy, to bring hope and to let people know that we see them and that we care about them.”

The program not only serves families with children but senior citizens as well. Some seniors registered this year and were able to collect gifts and food boxes Wednesday too.

“It’s really because the community cares is why we’ve been able to meet the need, so we’re just very grateful,” Yocum added.