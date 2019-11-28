Salvation Army donations doubled on Fridays

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) — When you see a Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringer in Johnson City on Black Friday, remember this: your donation into the kettle will be doubled.

Thanks to the generosity of some local companies, The Red Kettle Match will be held Black Friday and the next two Fridays after Thanksgiving.

Every dollar donated on those days will be matched up to $10,000.

Mitch Cox Companies, Ballad Health, and Blackburn Childers and Steagall are the sponsors of the Red Kettle Match.

Ballad Health is agreeing to match up to $10,000 in all three of the Tri-Cities for a donation of up to $30,000.

News Channel 11 is proud to sponsor the Red Kettle Match campaign on the three Fridays after Thanksgiving.

More info:http://salvationarmykytn.org/locations/johnson-city/?fbclid=IwAR2ikEZ2wNsB1mxPFoaZ2v950_CH7JhtgKmCVeA5HQWsEv_qgya6puGD5Bo