JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With the holiday season approaching, the Salvation Army is asking for your help.

The Salvation Army has several events and programs that are underway or soon to begin. The organization will host a Thanksgiving meal later this week. Next week, the annual kettle-a-thon fundraiser will take place. Meanwhile, the Red Kettle campaign and Angel Tree programs are already underway.

“Being able to give back to the community to make sure that those kids have something to open and allowing those parents something to wrap for their children means the world to me, especially during the Christmas season,” said Capt. Benny Carringer with the Salvation Army in Johnson City.

To Carringer, giving back to the community is personal.

“Growing up I was a recipient of an Angel Tree where my mom didn’t make enough money to supply Christmas for us, so the Salvation Army was very beneficial in providing Christmas to my family,” he said.

Carringer is counting on members of the public to find their own reasons for giving this Christmas season.

The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign supports its Angel Tree program and helps provide shelter to those in need. This year’s goal is to raise $500,000 in the Tri-Cities over about a month.

“Between the three cities…and that is not an easy feat for 31 days, so we need folks to volunteer,” Carringer said.

Those wanting to serve as a bell ringer may register online at registertoring.com.

The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree can be found at The Mall at Johnson City.

The kettle-a-thon fundraiser will be held Tuesday at the Firehouse Restaurant in Johnson City.

The Salvation Army is also accepting donations online at www.SalvationArmyTriCities.org.