Salvation Army accepting applications for bellringers as Red Kettle Drive begins

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Salvation Army is in need of bellringers as its annual Christmas Red Kettle Drive begins.

According to a release from the Salvation Army, there are not enough volunteers to man all the locations. To cover the need, applications are being accepted for paid bellringers.

“We prefer to have volunteers man our kettles, however because we don’t have enough volunteers we do have to hire a number of workers to make sure our kettles are covered,” said Major Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army.

May said the kettle collections generate a large portion of the social service budget.

Those interested in applying for bellringer positions with the Salvation Army in Kingsport should apply at the Corps Community Center at 505 Dale Street in Kingsport.

Applicants need to bring a current picture ID, their social security card and direct deposit information. For more information about applying in Kingsport, call (423) 246-6671.

The Salvation Army location in Johnson City is also taking applications for bellringers. Visit their location at 204 West Walnut Street or call (423) 926-2101.

The same applies for the Bristol location. That office is at 137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Call (423) 764-6156 for more information.

“We ring bells every day with the exception of Sundays,” says May. “And the closer we get to Christmas the more bellringers we need.

To make donations to the Salvation Army, click here.