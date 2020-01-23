Saltville woman pleads not guilty in Washington County, Virginia homicide case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of murdering a Washington County, Virginia woman pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Karen Lou Holmes, 48 of Saltville, with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators say she killed Alberta Susan Warren, who was found shot to death inside her vehicle in an abandoned parking area on Widener Valley Road last week.

Sheriff Blake Andis said in a news conference Tuesday that he believes the murder was drug-related.

