Saltville, Va. woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

ABINGDON, Va. — Michelle Boardwine, the third defendant to be sentenced after being convicted of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine in Smyth County, was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced.

Boardwine, 36, previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of distributing methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Two other co-defendants, Jeremy Olinger, 38, of Saltville, and Adam Conley, 37, of Glade Spring, were sentenced earlier this year for their roles in the conspiracy. One other co-defendant, Amanda Crystal Moore, 31, of Chilhowie, Va., will be sentenced later this year.

“Crystal ice methamphetamine is a deadly drug that has devastating effects on our communities,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “These defendants polluted their community with large quantities of crystal ice. The sentences imposed to date in this case reflect just how serious these crimes are and should serve as a warning to those who distribute drugs in this district. We appreciate the hard work of our law enforcement partners to disrupt the supply chain and lessen the flow of dangerous drugs into our communities.”

“My office continues to work hard to protect communities in the Commonwealth from dangerous drugs, such as crystal ice,” Attorney General Herring stated today. “We will continue to partner with law enforcement agencies and the Department of Justice to aggressively prosecute those who bring crystal ice into the Commonwealth and work with our law enforcement partners to keep the Commonwealth safe.”

According to documents filed with the court at the time of Boardwines’s guilty plea, from September 2015 through November 2016, Boardwine conspired with at least five or more individuals to distribute methamphetamine throughout the Western District of Virginia, and elsewhere.

Specifically, Boardwine admitted to obtaining “crystal ice” methamphetamine, a potent form of the drug, in large quantities from sources outside the state. She further admitted that she led and organized this conspiracy, which consisted of five or more individuals. Once she obtained the drug, Boardwine further distributed it personally and to others for redistribution. According to evidence presented at the sentencing hearing,

Boardwine also attempted to smuggle crystal ice into a jail at one point. Boardwine accepted responsibility for trafficking 1.5 to 5 kilograms of crystal ice during this conspiracy.