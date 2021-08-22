Saltville teen killed in Saturday morning crash

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning in Smyth County, resulting in the death of a local teenager.

According to reports, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Route 91 just less than a mile north of Route 632.

Reports from VSP indicate a pickup truck was heading north on Route 91 when it came to a curve and crossed the centerline, running off the highway and hitting a cliff embankment.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old James Carter of Saltville was taken to Johnston Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

VSP officials said Carter was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.