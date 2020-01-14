Saltville Rescue Squad: Power lines melted after fire destroys home

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – An early-morning fire destroyed a home and melted power lines in Saltville on Tuesday morning.

According to the Saltville Rescue Squad, responders were called to the scene of a house fire at 3:08 a.m. in the 3100 block of Saltville Highway.

The rescue squad confirmed that no one was injured over the course of the fire, but the home was destroyed and is considered a total loss.

The fire did not spread to any other structures.

Crews were still on the scene and advising drivers to take alternate routes due to the road closure as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Saltville Rescue Squad told News Channel 11 that the fire melted nearby power lines, so American Electric Power crews will be in the area to repair the damage and restore power to those affected.

Saltville Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, Chilhowie Fire Department, Adwolfe Fire Department, Saltville Police Department and Saltville Rescue Squad all responded to the scene.