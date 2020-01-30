Salt Oasis Kingsport accepting donated dresses for Prom Dress Drive through April 15

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you or someone you know has prom dresses that haven’t been used in a while, The Salt Oasis Kingsport has a way you can give them to those who need them.

The Salt Oasis Kingsport will be accepting donations of prom dresses for girls in need in the Tri-Cities area until April 15.

Donations can be brought to either the RE/MAX Checkmate, Inc. at 904 Sunset Drive in Johnson City or the Salt Oasis Kingsport on Fort Henry Drive, where the actual drive will be held on April 17.

Organizers currently plan to allow girls to try on the donated dresses at the drive from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.