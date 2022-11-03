ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies.

Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News Channel 11 bus drivers are responsible for anywhere from 45-66 lives every time they drive a route.

“We’re not hauling watermelons – we’re hauling precious lives,” said Sams. “What I always tell our drivers is as you’re looking up in the mirror and you see all those eyes, you’re affecting thousands of people through those eyes. You know parents, grandparents, siblings, neighbors.”

Sams said in Carter County, all new hires have to pass a background check and a drug test.

“Our new drivers, between a month and a month and a half, will go through two drug tests,” said Sams.

After this, drug tests are conducted randomly. If the new drivers don’t already have their commercial driver’s license (CDL), they begin working on it with hours of training.

“It ends up about 60 hours total, not counting what the state requires,” said Sams.

The Tennessee Association of Pupil Transportation (TAPT) provides state regulations for school districts to follow.

Sams said his drivers’ priority is the safety of those on the buses.

“If there’s a situation where we cannot provide safe transportation, we’re just not gonna run that route that day,” he said.

All drivers are monitored closely, and Sams said he makes sure to follow up with concerns as soon as possible. Sams said they are happy to answer questions parents may have about the safety of their children.