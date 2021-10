DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The varsity football team at Rye Cove High School will not be playing for the rest of the season due to mounting complications.

According to a statement posted to social media, after discussions involving coaches, school leaders and community members, the decision has been made to cancel varsity football for the rest of the season due to COVID-19 and player injuries.

In regards to the Rye Cove High School varsity football program… pic.twitter.com/id4a0cje34 — Rye Cove High School (@RyeCoveRowdies) October 6, 2021

The post states that varsity football will return next season.