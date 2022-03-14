JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Katya Liashenko moved to Johnson City in 2016 when her husband got a job locally. The couple hail from the Donetsk region in Ukraine where Russian forces invaded in 2014.

To them, the war in Ukraine is like “déjà vu” because Liashenko’s four brothers and sister plus their kids are moving yet again after having moved out of Donetsk in 2014 to escape the Russians.

“For my family, for me, all this started eight years ago,” Liashenko explained. “It was like deja vu because they have to leave from a place where they live one more time.”

Could you imagine fleeing your home from a Russian invasion TWICE? One family with local connections is living that reality.

Liashenko and her husband have an 18-month-old daughter and a 4-year-old son. Their family is still scattered throughout Ukraine.

Her parents live in Donetsk, unable and unwilling to give in to the Russians eight years ago.

“First few days it was not very loud, it was they heard the shooting but not much. But last week, they hear bombs every day, and they said that it is like around a few kilometers from their house. And sure, they worry about all the situation,” Liashenko said.

She recalled living in Donetsk when the Russian militants attacked in 2014.

“They just come to beat us. We don’t have any weapons and nothing that can save our lives. There in that day, there were people that were in hospitals after this and even me, I was a fighter a little bit as they just take my hair and push from one side to the other. And there was a police car that just saved me. And after this, I decided that I have to go to Ukraine and part of Ukraine,” she said.

She said it was sad to admit that Donetsk became a less Ukrainian portion of Ukraine after the 2014 invasion and fears the rest of her country will fall to Russian influence like her home region.

“All of my family, all of my sisters and brothers are so upset about this. Like every person in Ukraine, I know that this is a war of the nation, War of Independence,” Liashenko said.

Her youngest brother, Misha, lives in Kyiv.

“He stays at home. He sometimes goes out to buy some products to eat but it is dangerous to go outside, and he hears bombs every time, and when he hears sounds that show an air attack start – sirens – he goes to far away from the windows and tries to be safe,” she said.

She said most of her family members have cell phone signals, so she’s able to keep in contact and confirm their safety. But not all of them.

Her husband’s cousin, Marina, lives in Mariupol, which has been heavily attacked by Russian forces for several days.

“Right now, one week, I don’t – we don’t have a connection with them and all that we know about Mariupol. It’s so sad. If they don’t have even water. They don’t have heating. They don’t have food,” Liashenko said.

Her brother, Serhii, moved with his family from Kharkiv to the western region of Ukraine where Russian forces have not attacked yet.

“I think that now, there’s no city of Kharkiv like we saw it because they’re just ruins,” Liashenko said. Her family narrowly escaped bombings. It’s nearly impossible to stay behind, she explained.

“As I saw the widows, and there’s many, many destroyers and lots of people live underground in metro stations and many people just died because of Russian aggression. And they have to move because if you want to live, if you want that your kids living, it’s one way to be alive,” Liashenko said.

Her older sister, Olena, was the only family member who left Ukraine. She moved her family from Kyiv to the Czech Republic.

“She has three kids, two girls, and a boy, and she wants just to be safe for a long time. That not moving every few years because it’s so difficult when you have kids, just move one time and when all this finish and just come back,” Liashenko said.

She said from Johnson City, her hands are tied.

“It’s difficult to read news and understand that you can’t help, but I understand that when you have two little kids, I couldn’t help even if I would be there. And it’s so difficult to realize all this, that many women with their kids now just closed from regular life,” she said.

Liashenko imagines how difficult it must be for her siblings to look after her nieces and nephews in Ukraine, while also attempting to provide a “normal” childhood. She said it’s impossible during war.

“They can’t go to playgrounds or just can’t stay in their homes because of bombing that they have to move to under somewhere, to underground. And all these kids see, and even if they don’t understand, they understand that it is dangerous and very scared and all this stay with them for all their life and it’s so sad. And I’m really glad that my kids don’t see this,” she said.

She explained that she is keeping track of ways to help her friends and family still in Ukraine, but she can’t do much.

“All that I can help for it is just psychological help. And they try to do it. I try to speak, I try to find some information that can be useful for them,” she said.

Through it all, she said she is proud of her countrymen who stayed behind to fight the Russian oppression.

“I saw that just usual people took Ukrainian flags, took all this symbolics and just screaming to they, ‘go home, go home.’ And I think that it’s so brave people because Russian Army have weapons, they come to see us in the big military cars. But usual people are so brave, they show to everyone that ‘We don’t want to be Russians.’ They want to be Ukrainians,” she said.

Liashenko said a demonstration has been organized for Saturday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at Founder’s Park in Johnson City for locals to show their support for Ukraine.