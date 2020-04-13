1  of  2
Breaking News
TN Gov. Bill Lee extends ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 30, plans to reopen economy in May TDH: 5,610 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

Russell, Wise counties experiencing 911 communications problems

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic ambulance_19942

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials in Wise and Russell counties are reporting issues with 911 communications Monday.

According to the Russell County Emergency Management Agency, the technical problems are the result of last night’s storms. The EMA says Verizon communication lines have been severed.

The Wise County EMA says Verizon is working to restore service.

Those in Wise County with emergencies are asked to call 276-321-7567.

Those in Russell County with emergencies are asked to call 276-889-8033, 276-889-8034, 276-889-8055 if calling 911 does not work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss