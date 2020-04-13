Russell, Wise counties experiencing 911 communications problems

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – Officials in Wise and Russell counties are reporting issues with 911 communications Monday.

According to the Russell County Emergency Management Agency, the technical problems are the result of last night’s storms. The EMA says Verizon communication lines have been severed.

The Wise County EMA says Verizon is working to restore service.

Those in Wise County with emergencies are asked to call 276-321-7567.

Those in Russell County with emergencies are asked to call 276-889-8033, 276-889-8034, 276-889-8055 if calling 911 does not work.