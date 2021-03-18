Russell County woman pleads guilty in $499,000 pandemic unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Russell County woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the government of nearly half a million dollars by filing fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits.

Leelynn Danielle Chytka, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud with respect to benefits authorized and paid in connection with a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of distribution of suboxone, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.

Investigators say Chytka and others conspired to collect the personal information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including inmates who are not eligible for benefits, in order to file fraudulent claims for pandemic-related unemployment.

Fraudulent claims were filed over the course of nine months in an effort to collect at least $499,000, according to prosecutors.

The Department of Labor, Internal Revenue Service, Norton Police Department, and Russell County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.